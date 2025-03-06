The geopolitical volatility of the last weeks, including the weakening of US support to Ukraine and the imposition of tariffs, has not gone unnoticed in financial markets, which live days of abrupt movements.

Among the histrionic movements that are being seen in the short term in the bags, the starring the Eurostoxx 50that came to lose the support of the 5,400 points and that in the session this Wednesday was able to recover it. “I see this movement as A serious warning for navigators“, warns Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ECOTRADER despite the increases of the last hours.

“The fact that it has recovered that level does not cancel the implications of rotation of that pattern that warns us of the possibility that from the 5,570 points A roof has been formed, I understand that temporary, in the promotions of recent months and is the point of origin of a correction phase that serves to digest the last and strong climbs and relieve the envelope, “explains the analyst.

“Remember that so that the overcompra is relieved, it is necessary It would only be canceled if Eurostoxx 50 manages to beat the 5,570 points.

The minimum drop -out objective for the European reference appears in the 5,270 pointswhich is the 38.2% fibonacci correction of the upward stretch from the 4,800 to the 5,555 points. In case of a more pronounced fall, the next entry level would be in the area of ​​the 5,000-5,120 points.

Eleventh up the bullish week at Ibex 35?

In the case of Ibex 35the great Batacazo on Tuesday led to approximated the minimums they marked last week, in the 12,927 pointsthat “it is the support that should lose this Friday in order to cancel the eleven weeks of upward registration closing on the minimums of the previous week,” says Cabrero.

However, after the rebound on Wednesday and waiting for how the market reacts to the descent of types that the ECB is expected to undertake today, this series of eleven weeks of upward registration remains standing, so technically “we will not have confirmation of a roof in the rise that was born in the area of ​​the 11,300 points“The expert explains.

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

“Operatively, I still trust the Japanese literature that I taught me many years ago that after eight / ten upward records it is not time to buy and the most convenient for it is to wait for a digestion of that rise before doing so,” he exposes the strategist while remembering that if they want to increase exposure to Spanish, the ideal bag would be to wait for the Ibex 35 to digest this ascent and relieve the overcomp. or through rapid and deep correction.

In this sense, the first supports appear in the 12,640 points And the next in the 12,385 points. In the worst case we could see falls to 12,000/12,135 pointswhich would involve a correction of 2/3 parts of the entire last upward movement that was born in the 11,300 points.