The resumption of public investment

In general, in the presence of a recession, public investment can be an effective form of public spending, both to support aggregate demand and to equip itself with infrastructures that raise productivity in the medium to long term. Furthermore, in Italy public investments have drastically dropped from 3.7 per cent of GDP in 2009 (a level that is still high compared to the Italian historical average) to 2.1 per cent of GDP in 2018 (Fig. 1). This decline has brought Italian public investments as a percentage of GDP below that of Germany (2.4 per cent in 2018), historically lower.

For this reason, already in 2019 the Italian government had increased public investments bringing them to 2.3 per cent of GDP. The Conte 2 government further increased investments to 44.2 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP, a nominal increase of 6.8 per cent), a remarkable result given the slowdowns caused by the closures in the first half of the year. .

Naturally, part of the growth in the public investment-GDP ratio that took place in 2020 in Italy (and in other European countries; Fig. 1) reflects the sharp fall in the denominator (GDP). However, if the public investment-GDP ratio is calculated assuming nominal GDP growth in 2020 equal to that of 2019 (i.e. excluding the effect of the crisis), the Italian ratio would still have grown from 2.3 percent to 2.4. percent.

This is therefore a remarkable performance, even if it is not possible to assess to what extent the increase in spending is due to an increase in the prices of investments, rather than to an actual increase in the volume of the investments themselves.

Future prospects

In the intentions of the Draghi government, the recovery of public investments should continue in the coming years, helped by European funds from the NGEU. The 2021 Economics and Finance Document (DEF 2021) strongly revised upwards the investment planning for the next few years (Fig. 2).

In 2021, the target for public investments is 55.6 billion (3.2 per cent of 2021 GDP). The DEF expects an increase to 62.9 billion by 2024 (3.2 percent of 2024 GDP). This level would be higher than the average for the pre-crisis period (3.0 between 1995 and 2009).

German and French public finance documents also predict increases in public investment, but more contained. While the investments of the Italian state between 2019 and 2024 should increase by 0.9 points of GDP, in the same period German investments would increase by a third of a point; the French ones by a fifth of a point. Spain would have a stronger increase than Italy (1.4 points of GDP by 2024), but this increase would not be enough to return to pre-2009 levels.

Public investments: critical issues for the future

For the Italian government in the next few years the difficulty will be first of all to be able to spend the huge resources available in an efficient way. For this reason, the government has already passed several decrees and reforms, including last year’s and this year’s Simplifications decree. U

The problem that could recur in the next few years is that of the cost of investments and their quality. Regarding the cost, only 3 years ago a report by the European Court of Auditors pointed out that the cost per kilometer of a high-speed railway (HS) in Italy was about double compared to Germany, France and Spain (33 million euros per km against 15). 8 It is not clear whether this difference mainly depends on the different geography or on the inefficiency of the Public Administration, but the out-of-scale cost of Italian infrastructures could reduce the impact of the increase in investment resources.

Regarding the quality of investments, the technical data sheets of the PNRR (still not officially published) do not contain cost-benefit analyzes that justify the choice of specific investments. Consequently, it is not clear whether a higher investment return criterion than the alternatives was followed in selecting, for example, one railway section instead of another, adding uncertainty to the actual impact of the planned expenditure.