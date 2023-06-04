Inzaghi’s team now has no other thoughts than the Champions League match against Manchester City in Istanbul, with the coach having six days to fine-tune the formation and also find the injured

TIC Tac. There are six days left until the Champions League final and since yesterday evening, having also won the last day of the championship at Turin, Inter really have nothing else to think about outside of Istanbul. Today Simone Inzaghi gave the team a day off and then starting tomorrow, with the ritual “Media Day” organized in Appiano Gentile, the group will plunge forcefully into the tide that will carry the Nerazzurri straight to Manchester City. Twenty-four hours to release tension, then, and then only hard work – physical and mental – to present yourself in the best possible conditions at the Ataturk.

Goal 100% — Against Turin, Milan Skriniar was seen again among the squad (90′ on the bench), while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Joaquin Correa and Federico Dimarco (he was in the stands) were not part of the expedition to Piedmont. We will talk about the Armenian later, while the bullseye is clearly focused on the former Parma winger, because for various reasons he is a fundamental pawn in Inter’s game between crosses, set pieces, long shots and proven automatisms on the left chain. On the eve of the last away game in the league, there wasn’t much concern about the 25-year-old from Milan’s condition because he was kept out of the game as a precaution after a very slight fatigue, but Inzaghi saved up the last quarter of an hour for safety to Robin Gosens: the first days of the week will still be fundamental to remove any worries about Dimarco’s state of health. All players will obviously be called up for Istanbul but, if even the Tucu managed to recover, the entire squad would actually be enlisted against the citizens. Not bad. See also Pioli happy: "But we could have scored more goals. Dreaming is beautiful, this is one more step."

The big dilemma — The main ballot in the line-up for the final will obviously be the one for the box alongside Lautaro Martinez. Edin Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku? Those who know Inzaghi well assure that in similar situations he tends to rely on whoever “carried him” all the way, therefore the Bosnian. And the reasoned alternation of the last two months confirms this thesis, with the Belgian who has become accustomed to having an impact from the bench in the crucial matches in the middle of the week. A role in which, moreover, he proved to be very effective, strong in physicality capable of breaking the balance with muscular power and virtuous stubbornness. Dzeko alternated with the Argentine against Turin, while Lukaku fought throughout the game: the ballot is open, because Big Rome it has never been so good in season. The big advantage of the former Roma, in addition to experience, is the ability to stitch the game by linking the departments and triggering Lautaro, while the Belgian makes the ball go around more and allows the team to lean on him. Certainly Manchester City will not be able to afford to leave a player in one-on-one with him, devastating in progression in the open field: Inzaghi must therefore decide when to use this card, also considering Lukaku’s infallibility on penalties. In short, a great dilemma. See also Benfica, Manita at Bruges: watch the highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

Midfield — Returning to Mkhitaryan, the status of being one of the men who made Inzaghi’s fortunes also applies to him: on the other hand Brozovic really entered the rotations when Hakan Calhanoglu first and then the Armenian were injured. However, yesterday the Croatian was decisive in the game, as well as on the match goal, and like Lukaku he is growing rapidly. Above all, the former Roma player hasn’t played since the injury suffered in the 44th minute of the return derby against Milan in the Champions League semi-final 19 days ago. In short, a big risk despite the days available to put him to the test in training. In this scenario, however, it should not be forgotten that Mkhitaryan is an extremely intelligent player, invaluable in the two phases even in the tactical “slipping” when Dimarco or Alessandro Bastoni get up and when there is a need to insert offensively, in addition to the evident feeling with Calhanoglu in direction. It will be hard work for Inzaghi, even if today Brozovic seems to be the favorite due to health issues. The final will be played on every detail, in the 90 minutes of Istanbul as in the approaching days. See also Five Italians in the semifinals: wasn't Serie A just a little coaching?

