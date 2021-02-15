The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, together with the councilor for Pedanías and Barrios, Marco Antonio Fernández, and the mayor of Culture and Heritage Recovery, Jesús Pacheco, visited this Monday the lower enclosure of the Mardanisí palace of the Castillejo de Monteagudo, where field work has already begun prior to the restoration and recovery of this emblematic monument that was the summer residence of King Ibn Mardanís, a project framed within the municipal strategy ‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo’.

“This is a unique sample of palatine residential recreational architecture from the Mardanisí period, whose origin dates back to the middle of the 12th century,” said José Ballesta, who added that “this performance is part of The Fortresses of the Wolf King, the project supported by the three Administrations –local, regional and national– that will make Monteagudo a focus of historical and heritage wealth unique in the Spanish Mediterranean ».

‘The Fortresses of King Wolf’ will mean the generation of the first medieval archaeological park made up of 150 heritage sites around the fortresses of Monteagudo Castle, Castillejo, Larache Castle and Cabezo de Torres; a unique landscape, natural and archaeological itinerary in Spain of more than 1.5 million m2.

Specifically, this Monday the geophysical prospecting with gerroadar, a terrestrial sounding machine that shows everything below ground level through a screen, allowing to know what is in this space to a depth of between four and five meters. With this action, georadar or GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) profiles, electrical tomography profiles and seismic profiles will be obtained.

The information gathered through these preliminary studies and field work will help advance the next phase: the drafting of the restoration and recovery project for this emblematic monument.

The works that are being carried out today in an area of ​​905 square meters are part of the phase of geological and geotechnical inspection. Among the actions of this phase, the study of the state of the existing walls in the lower enclosure of the Mardanisí palace, carried out with a binocular magnifying glass, with the aim of determining the nature of the edges that constitute the different types of mortar and the arrangement of the same, and carrying out a description of the texture of the walls.

Likewise, an exhaustive record has been made of the state of the mortars in the walls with four samples taken ‘in situ’, determining their origin, the conditions of conservation, their planimetry … It should be noted that in this environment a study of drainage with a thermal imaging camera.

As a whole, the geological and geotechnical inspection will make it possible to determine the thickness of fillings, the existence of possible structures in the subsoil, their depth and the characteristics of the rocky substrate, while carrying out descriptive and analytical studies of the walls.

Monteagudo achieves national recognition as a source of unique heritage wealth in the Spanish Mediterranean



Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo, the project lit by the Murcia City Council, has been recognized by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda with funding from the ‘1.5% Cultural aid program. Specifically, the project for the recovery of the lower enclosure of the Mardanisí del Castillejo Palace will involve a investment of 1.3 million euros, of which 881,000 will be financed by the State and 453,000 by the Murcia City Council.

It is a large fortified palace for recreation with a rectangular floor plan, with little projecting towers very close to each other and double reentrant at the corners. Specifically, this this building is divided into two areas:

-The lower enclosure –object of this project -, which is located at a lower level on the southwest side. It is the great unknown as it has never been excavated and have always been treated as an auxiliary element, where the works for its restoration and recovery are being carried out.

-The upper main nucleus, presided over by a large rectangular space from which the dependencies that articulate the building open. This space is constituted as a transept patio, divided by a cruciform platform with two pools attached to the smaller sides, and delimited by four bays where the palace premises are located.

«Monteagudo is one of those key places to understand how Murcians were in the past and who we are today. This heritage complex, which dominates the entire Huerta de MurciaIt is not only a cultural and landscape emblem of our municipality, it is a source of unique historical and patrimonial wealth in the Spanish Mediterranean », added José Ballesta.

BIC Zone in the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres



The financing obtained by the City Council will allow the execution of a project to restore the Castillejo de Monteagudo. The area on which it is going to act has the cataloging of Asset of Cultural Interest and belongs to the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres. The entire environment requires a comprehensive intervention, both from an archaeological and architectural point of view.

The adaptation of Castillejo for public use will make it possible to put at the service of citizens a natural and cultural environment that will enhance economic, tourist and social activity in the town. The term foreseen for the execution of the works is two years. Once the projected works have been completed, the restored remains of the palace will be integrated into one of the archaeological tourist park ‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo’ and its surroundings will host the celebration of educational, cultural and scientific dissemination events.