He Seville FC defeated last Sunday to Real Valladolid In the new José Zorrilla. The team led by García Pimienta He got his most bulky victory of the whole season after winning for 0-4. Sevilla measured the Colista de LaLiga, but had to face the duel of day 24 with numerous casualties. To the injured Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga and Akor Adams They joined Saúl Ñíguez and Loïc Badétwo relevant players in the Sevillist workforce who fulfilled a sanction party for accumulation of reprimands. The coach is not expected to recover any of the injured in the face of the clash against Mallorca, but he will have the opportunity to have the two players who were sanctioned, which could cause touch -ups in an eleven that obtained a large result of the last weekend.

Both Badé and Saul had been holders before having to fulfill their punishments. Lucien I trimmed He had a good role in the center of the Sevillista field during the victory against Real Valladolid and Juanlu He was clear protagonist with his double. Nemanja Gudelj, That in the last duel played at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán he occupied the center of the countryside, he accompanied a growing Kike Salas In the center of defense. The bad results greatly motivate the changes, but modify what has worked more risks. However, the level of the two players in question could require García Pimienta to find a hole.

Puzzle

Thus, the technician will study which player or players sacrifice from the center of the field with respect to the duel against Valladolid and which footballer to change on the defense axis to accommodate Badé. Juanlu seems to have his insured hole In eleven to give continuity to the good level offered on Sunday and It would not be ruled out that Saul, one of the team’s captains, lives the beginning of the next game from the bench. Pepper, however, he acknowledged after the victory in Valladolid that Juanlu finds his ideal position in the band. Badé aims to make a partner with Kike Salas by moving Gudelj to the center of the field I already extended again outside the starting team.

In the rest of the initial elevent .