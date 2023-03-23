Lionel Messi is experiencing the best moment of his career after being crowned world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating France on penalties in the Final where he scored two of the three goals for the Albiceleste. Now, the best player in history is living one of the happiest moments of his career in the run-up to the celebrations of the Argentine National Team for the title obtained in Arab lands.
In the middle of the celebrations there will be a match and it will count as an official match against the numbers since this is part of a new FIFA date. This will be against Panama, a team that does not promise to strengthen Argentina and the number 10 has the chance to break these records and reach these most impressive in his career:
The Argentine star is only one score away from reaching this historical figure that only two players have reached in the history of football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Bican.
Sooner or later this will happen. Today, Messi is the top scorer in the history of Argentina and will continue to be so for a long time. Another historical mark in his career.
This statistic includes the games in which he scored 3 or more goals. An absolutely crazy brand considering that the Argentine star is not a natural center forward and performs as a false “9”.
On many occasions he was close to reaching this figure, such as against Brazil in New York with Sabella as DT or as against Estonia in the World Cup preview. Against Panama, at the Monumental Stadium, it would be the ideal setting to achieve this mark.
This brand is unthinkable for many since it is too difficult to score 5 goals in a match and achieving it more than once is for a privileged few.
#records #Lionel #Messi #break #match #Panama #Argentine #National #Team
Leave a Reply