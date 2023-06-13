“As I said before, I don’t think I will participate in the next World Cup. I haven’t changed my mind about that. I’d like to be there to see it, but I’m not going to participate.”said Lionel Andrés Messi moments ago, in dialogue with Chinese TV, where he is to play a friendly against Australia with the Argentine team, world champion in Qatar 2022.
Although the phrase seems forceful and would make sense considering that the best player on the planet is already 35 years old and will soon be 36, in 90min We continue to trust that Leo can reverse his decision and give us one more World Cup, which will be played in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Therefore, we will review the achievements that he can conquer the “10” there.
The Argentine could be the only footballer in history to play six World Cups to repeat in the 2026 event: by then he will be 39 years old. So far he has five, such as the Mexicans Antonio Carbajal (Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966) and Rafael Márquez (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), the German Lothar Matthäus (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998) and the Italian Gianluigi Buffon (France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014). In this World Cup, in addition to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo joined in Portugal and the Mexicans Guillermo Memo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado.
The German Miroslav Klose is the top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals. Leo has 13, tied with the French Just Fontaine in fourth place in the all-time table. The German Gerd Müller has 14, and the Brazilian Ronaldo has fifteen. Reach?
