Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The records that Lionel Messi can achieve in the 2022 World Cup

November 15, 2022
Lionel Messi will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar and it may be the last one he plays. He will seek to get the title that he has pending and consecrate his successful professional career.

The man from Rosario has several records to meet and we will tell you what they are below.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has 993 official matches. His 1000th match can be the World Cup final or the match for third and fourth place. He can be an epic round number for his career.

Nigeria v Argentina : Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Messi played 19 games in World Cups. He has one less than Mascherano, two less than Mradona and six less than Lothar Matthaus that he has the most in history. He needs to reach the final to keep this record and in the group stage he may be the Argentine with the most appearances.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

The one who leads this list is Miroslav Klose with 17 wins in four World Cups. Messi has twelve and needs six victories to surpass him. One option would be to win all the games until the final or get the title and draw a previous match.

Lionel Messi

No Argentine scored in four World Cups. Maradona scored in 1982, 1986 and 1994. Batistuta scored in 1994, 1998 and 2002. Messi scored in 2007, 2014 and 2018 (he missed in South Africa 2010).

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi

Gabriel Batistuta is the top Argentine scorer in World Cups with 10 goals. He is followed by Maradona with eight and finally Messi with six. Leo must score five goals to surpass him, a figure that seems possible, but which he never achieved in his World Cup career.

