Lionel Messi is playing a brilliant World Cup in Qatar 2022 for the Argentina National Team since he has scored 3 goals and provided an assist in the 4 games played by the albiceleste team that is waiting for the round of 16 match next Friday against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium.
As usual for the striker who works for PSG, he entered this World Cup with the possibility of continuing to grow his legend and continue breaking records that seemed impossible before the start of his career. Let’s remember that before the start of the tournament, he conducted some interviews in which he suggested that Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup.
We are going to review all the records that he broke and can break in the remainder of the tournament that is taking place in Arab lands:
With the debut against Saudi Arabia, he became one of the eight footballers to have played in five different World Cups throughout his career.
This record was already broken by reaching 23 World Cup matches after the victory against Australia. Let’s hope he can reach 26 and become the leader in matches played in World Cups.
He has already reached 9 goals in World Cups, with the 3 he scored in this edition and he was just 1 goal behind Gabriel Batistuta.
He became the first player in history to give an assist in five different World Cups by giving an assist in this World Cup (to Enzo Fernández against Mexico)
By scoring in his debut, he became the first Argentine player to score at least one goal in 4 different World Cups.
The Argentine star captained his team 16 times and is one below Rafa Márquez and will match against the Netherlands. If he advances, he will be the new leader in this area.
