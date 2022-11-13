Sunday, November 13, 2022
The records that could be broken in the next World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
0

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner, and with it, like every year, new records will come. Players like Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are involved. From 90min we bring you all that can be shaken:

Younes Belhanda, Joao Moutinho of Portugal and Cristiano...

Cristiano Ronaldo/Pacific Press/Getty Images

Qatar 2022 is shaping up to reach 2,700 touchdowns by the end of the tournament. In Russia 2018, a total of 900 matches were reached in 21 editions of the World Cup for a total of 2,548 goals. This leaves an average of 2.8 touchdowns per game and this year it is expected to reach 2,700.

Robert Martinez

Roberto Martinez/BSR Agency/GettyImages

Roberto Martínez, the current technical director of Belgium, could become the first coach in the history of the World Cups to win a World Cup without being of the same nationality as that of the team he manages.

FBL-WC-2022-FRA-PRESSER

Deschamps/FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Deschamps could equal Vitorio Pozzo as the only two two-time world champion coaches. Pozzo was crowned with Italy in 1933 and 1938.

Nigeria v Argentina : Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Leo Messi/Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will tie with Klose and Mattahaus with 5 World Cup appearances. Both are called up with their national teams and 100% will debut and become even more football legends.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer/Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The mark for the most games for a goalkeeper is shared by the German Sepp Maier and the Brazilian Cláudio Taffarel with 18. Manuel Neuer has 16 and with three more games in Qatar 2022 he would keep the record.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Gavi

Spain / Socrates Images/GettyImages

Spain arrives at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with 99 goals and would be the sixth team to reach the centenary of celebrations with one more goal.

