This edition of the Champions League is about to end. Inter or Manchester City will be in charge of lifting the ”Orejona” this year after beating AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively in the semifinals. On the occasion of the match that will be played on June 10 in Istanbul and that will revalidate the throne of Real Madrid, from 90min we bring you 10 facts from the history of the Champions League:
Most games in the final
8 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)
8 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
7 Alfredo di Stefano (Real Madrid)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
5 Patrice Evra (Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus)
All-time top scorers in the finals
4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
3 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2 Samuel Eto’o (Barcelona)
2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
2 Daniele Massaro (AC Milan)
Most goals in a final
4 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid – Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3, 05/18/1960)2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid – Liverpool 3-1, 05/26/2018)
2 Hernán Crespo (AC Milan – Liverpool, 3-3 tp Liverpool wins 3-2 on penalties, 05/25/2005)
2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 05/23/2007)
2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, 06/03/2017)
Coaches with the most victories in a final
4 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)
3 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)
3 Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)
Coaches with the most finals played
5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2005, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)
4 Marcello Lippi (Juventus 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003)
4 Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011)
4 Miguel Munoz (Real Madrid 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966)
Coaches with the most consecutive victories in the final
3 Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)
2 Luis Carniglia (Real Madrid 1958, 1959)
2 Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest 1979, 1980)
2 Bela Guttman (Benfica 1961, 1962)
2 Helenio Herrera (Inter 1964, 1965)
Teams with more finals played
17 Real Madrid
11 AC Milan
11 Bayern
10 Liverpool
9 Juventus
Best winning percentage
100% Nottingham Forest, Porto (W2, L0), Aston Villa, Red Star, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven (W1, L0)
81% Real Madrid (13W, 3D)
66.6% Liverpool (6V, 3D)
66.6% Ajax (4W, 2D)
66.6% Chelsea (W2, L1)
Countries with the most finalists
9 England (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City*, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur)
6 Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus, Rome, Sampdoria)
6 Germany (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leverkusen)
5 France (Paris, Marseille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne, Stade de Reims)
4 Spain (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)
Countries with the most champions
5 England (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest)
3 Italy (AC Milan, Inter, Juventus)
3 Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)
3 Germany (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund)
2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)
