The teams have played their first match of the tournament, with at least two remaining for each of them. Despite the few days since the current edition began, there are already some curious facts:
The FC Barcelona midfielder started against Sweden at 18 years, 6 months and 18 days, surpassing the marks of Miguel Tendillo (19 years, 4 months and 11 days in 1980) and Fernando Torres (20 years, 2 months and 23 days in 2004.
Borussia Dortmund’s English midfielder played eight minutes of the match against Croatia at 17 years and 349 days, beating Jetro Willems’ precocity record (18 years and 71 days in 2012).
The Polish goalkeeper has played 52 games with his national team, three of them in the European Championship in three editions (2012, 2016 and 2020). In the first, he was sent off in the 68th minute and just after Greece drew (1-1) a match that would end with that result. In the second, they did not concede (1-0) against Northern Ireland in their only match. It had to be an own goal from Robert Mak’s shot that hit him first.
The Nordic team is making its debut in the tournament, being its most important participation since reaching the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Stockholm 1912. Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal gave the victory (0-1) against Denmark in a match marked by the fading of Christian Eriksen.
The Red Lynx began to play in 1993 and, since then, it has not had any participation as important as the one it is having in this European Championship, where it makes its debut. Despite the defeat (3-1) against Austria, they can already boast of having inaugurated their scoring in the tournament thanks to Goran Pandev, who established the provisional tie.
The Portuguese footballer has not failed since he made his debut in 2004, also playing in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. He matches in appearances in the call to Iker Casillas, but the former goalkeeper did not play in two of them.
The current edition began tied (9) with Michel Platini, who scored all those goals in France 1984. With the double in the victory (0-3) against Hungary, he became the top scorer.
In the second match between the two in the tournament (1-0) the French victory that occurred in the previous clash (0-2 in 2016) was repeated. In this way, it is not only the victory that resists him, but also the goal.
It was also the second meeting between the two teams in a European Championship. The English prevailed (1-0), just as they had in 2004 (2-4).
