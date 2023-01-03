The Spanish pivot of FC Barcelona, Sergio Busquets, could become this year the player who has won the Copa del Rey the most times in the history of Spanish football. In the edition played in 2021, FC Barcelona won the title after beating Athletic Club Bilbao by four goals to nil, and that made both Messi, Busquets and Piqué equalize the one established by the historic Agustín with seven cup titles Gainza, back in the 50s of the 20th century with Athletic. Already with Messi playing for PSG and the central defender retired, he is the only one with this option.
This path begins on January 4 with the match against InterCity at the Rico Pérez stadium in Alicante at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, and it has its own. Busquets is the third player in the history of Barça with the most titles, he has 30, two less than Iniesta and five less than Messi. But at the individual level the objective is exalted.
Sergio Busquets has celebrated the seven titles in the 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons. He accumulated a total of 76 games in which 51 ended in victory, 10 in a draw and the remaining 15 were defeats. And this campaign with Xavi on the bench is more significant than the rest since it could be his last season that he plays for FC Barcelona if he doesn’t end up renewing.
Who has been the best pivot in the world, made his debut on September 13, 2008 at the age of 20 in a match against Racing Santander corresponding to a league match at the Camp Nou, which ended with a tie at one. Since then he has played 697 games as a culé, scoring 18 goals and winning 30 titles (8 Leagues, 7 Cups, 6 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions League, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups.)
