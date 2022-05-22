Sebastián Battaglia is taking his first steps as coach of Boca and is going for a new title. Xeneize will define the final of the Professional League Cup against Tigre and their coach can achieve a new record.
In case of consecration champion, Battaglia will become the person with the most titles in the history of Boca. He would make it to 19 and would have the possibility of overcoming Guillermo Barros Schelotto, with whom he shares the top.
During his time as a player, Battaglia was part of the club’s most glorious stage and became the player with the most titles. They were 17 and is in the first position. His legend can now grow bigger and he can continue breaking records.
As a player, the idol lived 13 of the 14 seasons that his career lasted at Xeneize. In the end, injuries followed him and he had to retire young. His only experience outside the club was at Villarreal, but it lasted only one year.
The titles he won in Boca: Clausura 1999 and 2006, Apertura 2000, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2011; the 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007 Copa Libertadores, the 2000 and 2003 Intercontinental Cups, the 2005 Sudamericana and the 2005, 2006 and 2008 Recopas. As a coach, the first title was the 2021 Copa Argentina, after winning the final against Talleres.
#record #Sebastián #Battaglia #achieve #champion #Boca
Leave a Reply