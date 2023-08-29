Pep Guardiola is one of the best coaches of all time and, without a doubt, the best currently. The Spaniard, partly due to million-dollar transfers made available to him by the club, has managed to establish very balanced squads of superlative levels in each of the seasons of his career on the substitute bench but also since he has been on the bench. Manchester City since the 2016/17 season.
Since his arrival at the Citizen team, the former coach of Barcelona and Bayern Munich has managed to get the sky-blue team to display possession football but very offensive, as the teams that compete in the Premier League are characterized. All this idea, added to the elite players that he had and still has at his disposal, allow him to dominate the best league in the world season after season and lift the trophy in 5 of the 7 seasons (3 consecutively) since he sat in the bench of the Etihad Stadium.
In this 2023/24 season, Manchester City started with 3 consecutive victories despite not showing their best level in any of these matches. These victories have enabled Guardiola to break a Premier League record held by Sir Alex Ferguson. This last weekend, the one born in Santpedor He became the coach who needed the fewest games to reach 200 Premier League victories by reaching this figure after 269 games.
This is an impressive achievement as the Premier League is the best league in the world and, weekend after weekend, you are up against very good teams with elite players who push everyone within Manchester City to the max.
The history table to reach 200 victories is as follows:
|
COACH
|
MATCHES I NEED TO REACH 200 WINS
|
PEP GUARDIOLA
|
269
|
SIR ALEX FERGUSON
|
322
|
JOSE MOURINHO
|
326
|
ARSENE WENGER
|
332
|
David Moyed
|
511
