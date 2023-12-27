Every year millions of people of various nationalities try to enter the United States with the intention of achieving a better quality of life for themselves and their families. But In 2023 the number of immigrants is breaking records and the clearest example is the case of New York.

According to figures from the authorities, More and more people are choosing the Big Apple to try to fix their immigration situation in the US. In fact, according to a report by Telemundo, In the last year alone, more than 161,000 immigrants arrived in the area and, of them, more than 67,000 remain in the custody of the local government.

One of the reasons why the problem has worsened is that other states, such as Texas, allocated funds to transport migrants outside their town to destination cities called sanctuary, among which is precisely New York. In fact, when the governor of Texas first sent buses to NYC in 2022, a government spokesperson said the city would be welcoming asylum seekers with open arms. But a year later, Mayor Eric Adams said there was no end in sight and the issue could destroy the city.

But the situation has not stopped. In fact, this week a plane was carrying 240 immigrants from Texas to New York, but it was diverted to Philadelphia due to bad weather.

New York declares emergency for migrants

The New York City Hall has declared a crisis due to the lack of shelters to house migrants in this cold season, which is why Mayor Adams requested funds from the federal government.

New York Mayor Eric Adams. Photo: Instagram @nycmayor

In early December, the president flew to Washington, DC, and delivered a message from the plane saying the city needed help. This is part of an attempt to obtain additional funds, after the arrival of more than 3,600 immigrants a week was recorded and there was no efficient way to contain them. He said that until early December, more than 150,100 immigrants had arrived in New York City since spring 2022, which is why he described the situation as a humanitarian crisis, warning that it will cost the city around US$12,000,000,000 over the next three years.