The Naples of the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospinawho kept his goal at 0 this Sunday in the triumph by two goals at the field of Venice, sports the best defensive numbers in Italy and is the second least scored club of the five major leagues in Europe, with 16 goals conceded in 24 games, behind Manchester City (14).

Ospina’s contribution

David Ospina (25), in action against Sampdoria, in Napoli’s 4-0 win.

Ospinafixed starter for coach Luciano Spalletti, was the protagonist this Sunday with some worthwhile interventions in the hard-working visit to Venice.

The Neapolitan team will try to confirm these brilliant numbers next week, when they face Barcelona, in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32.

Those of Spalletti will visit the Camp Nou on February 17 and will host Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium the following week, on the 24th.

In Serie A, Ospina has only missed four games this year, two in August and two in January, due to injury. In the 20 participations of him fit fourteen goals. This solidity allowed Napoli to stay in the fight for the league title and take second place, just one point behind leaders Inter Milan.

The ‘azzurro’ team is looking to rediscover a title that it has been missing since 1990, when the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona won it, and will host Inter next weekend in a vibrant direct clash. It will be an interesting test for Ospina and his defense, against an Inter team that has the best striker in the tournament with 54 goals in 23 games.

Napoli arrive in good shape for this event, with an open streak of four wins in a row, against an Inter that defeated him 3-2 in the first round. And it is that, if the numbers of the great clubs of Europe are analyzed, only the Manchester City, of Pep Guardiola, launched towards the conquest of a new Premier League, has done better than the Neapolitans.

It should be noted that the City received 14 in 23 days, while the Naples conceded 16, but playing one more game. Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla is also conspicuous by its solidity, with 16 goals conceded, like Napoli, but with one game less.

In France, the Paris Saint Germain of the Argentine Leo Messi, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé or the Spanish Ander Herrera received 19 goals in 23 games, just like Nice. In Germany, the Bayern Munichagain launched towards the title, conceded 21 goals in 21 days, although what is striking is his offensive power, with 68 goals scored, 24 of them by the Pole Robert Lewandowski.

Among the other strongest clubs in the five major European leagues is Athletic Club, with only 17 goals conceded in 22 games. Apart from these five major leagues, it should be noted in the rest that the Ajaxfrom Amsterdam, has only conceded 5 goals in the 21 days of the Eredivisie.

Napoli are still alive in two competitions this season, in Serie A and in the Europa League, while they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup by Fiorentina.

SPORTS

*With EFE