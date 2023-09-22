This weekend on the corresponding day 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the 133rd edition of the Clásico Regio will take place between Tigres UANL and Club de Fútbol Monterrey, and the historic Argentine goalkeeper of the San Nicolás de los Garza team is going for the record history of more participations in these confrontations that it currently holds Jesus ‘Cabrito’ Arellano of the Gang.
With a total of 31 games, the former player of the Albiazul team has the historical record for matches in the Clásico Regio and this Saturday, September 23 at ‘El Volcán’, the ‘Paton‘ could equal the record and play 31 games of this iconic matchup.
He Arellano Goat He made 31 appearances in the Monterrey derby, all of them with the Monterrey shirt, in two stages, from 1993 to 1997 and from 2000 to 2011. While the ‘Paton‘ registers 30 with the feline box.
In this way, the Argentine goalkeeper has everything on track to equal the record of Arellano this weekend, after he has no problems this week that prevent him from seeing action, since he is the starting goalkeeper of the Auriazules.
The Argentine goalkeeper has a contract until 2025 with the UANL team, where he arrived in 2014 and since then he has not missed any Clásico Regio, neither in the regular phase, Liguilla or on the international level, such as the Concachampions or Leagues Cup.
Recently Guzman broke the record of Federico Vilar with more clean sheets, since the former player registered 139 and the Auriazul goalkeeper added 140.
Of the 30 commitments of that type that he has played Guzman, 27 games have been in Liga MX; 17 in the regular phase and 10 in the Liguilla, two in the Concacaf Champions League and one in the Leagues Cup. Their record is favorable with 12 wins, nine draws and nine losses.
