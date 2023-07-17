On the corresponding day 3 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Tigres UANL achieved the victory against Club León and in large part it was thanks to Nahuel Guzmanwho in addition to being the hero set a record for his ranks.
The Argentine goalkeeper made four key saves to keep his goal clean, which served to record his 138th game, hanging the feline goal goalless and becoming the foreign goalkeeper with the most intact fences in the history of Liga MX, surpassing his compatriot Federico Vilar.
What is remarkable about the new historic record is that it did so in less time and with only one club than its compatriot predecessor, doing so in 9 years for 13 of the First Division championship champion with atlantean.
In total, the cats have 169 matches (in any competition) without conceding a goal out of the 423 they have had Guzman under the three posts, this since his arrival in the Opening 2014 to the Sultana del Norte.
On a night where he figured a lot, Nahuel He seems to have exceeded one of his celebrations and is even concerned about a possible sanction, not so much because of what it was but how he held the celebration.
And it is that, in the last stop of the match, which meant the royal triumph, the South American was so exalted that he euphorically launched a poster of the MX League, in the purest style of wrestling, a celebration that is expected not to be taken as indiscipline by the Disciplinary Commission.
What yes, is that, had it not been for the goalkeeper, the auriazules would not have added three for the first time in the tournament and currently remain undefeated with 5 units.
