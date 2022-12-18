One of the most important days in the calendar for lovers of this sport, it is finally December 18 and it is finally the long-awaited final of this World Cup held in Qatar. France and Argentina, Messi and Mbappé, a team that wants to retain the title and a team that wants to make history by winning its third World Cup date and giving what is missing to one of the best players in the history of football. It’s been a hard road to get here and you can only win one.
Both Mbappé and Messi, teammates, have shared the Golden Boot so far, each scoring five goals to help their team, both sharing various awards such as MVP of matches.
And Messi, one of the record men in this sport, is nothing more and nothing less than 23 minutes away from breaking another record. He is 23 minutes away from becoming the player with the most minutes played in World Cup history, surpassing the legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini. So far, the man from Rosario has played 2,194 minutes in this prestigious competition, and everything indicates that he will surpass him in this grand final that he will play against the Frenchmen.
Maldini, who would snatch this record from him, managed to play 2,217 minutes with the Italian team spread over four World Cups: Italy 1990, USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002. Today Messi can surpass that record, another more, and on top of that, raising to the skies the title that he was awarded by being a World Champion.
