Manchester City goes on and on. After achieving the treble last season, in which they won the Champions League for the first time in their history, Pep Guardiola's men threaten everyone with another dream campaign.
In the quarterfinals of the FA Cup they easily beat Newcastle thanks to Bernardo Silva's double. Reaching the semifinals means a record for the institution: It is the first time in history that a team has played six semi-finals in a row in the FA Cup. Another great mark in Guardiola's award-winning career.
On other fronts, City is already preparing for a movie duel against Real Madrid, for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The two giants of Europe will meet again in the world's top competition, after the Citizens beat the Spanish in the semifinals last season.
In the Premier, Guardiola's men are second, along with Liverpool, just one point behind Arsenal. Without a doubt, it will be an exciting definition, one of those that the best league on the planet has accustomed us to.
Will City win the treble again? We will know soon.
