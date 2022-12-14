Lionel Messi had an extraordinary performance in the semifinal against Croatia and the Argentine team qualified for the World Cup final in Qatar. The man from Rosario has had fantastic competition, he is the top scorer in the tournament along with Mbappé and he is excited about achieving glory.
In addition to having fulfilled the objective of playing in a final again (he will seek revenge for what happened against Germany in 2014), Leo reached an incredible number in yesterday’s duel: he became the player who participated in the most goals in the history of the World Cup.
in came to 20 direct participations between the goals converted and the assists he gave that ended in a celebration of the Albiceleste. What happened yesterday was incredible once again: a penalty goal to open the scoring and an amazing play to leave Julián Álvarez the goal on a tray.
In addition to this data,He managed to surpass Gabriel Batistuta and became the top Argentine scorer in World Cups. There were eleven in the five that he had to participate and giving himself the luxury of not scoring any in South Africa 2010.
In total there are eleven goals and nine assists, but I would change all these numbers for a victory next Sunday in the final. This title that he always said was his greatest obsession and now he can crown it. Messi is going for eternal glory, for the maximum that he can achieve as a footballer and will seek to increase his statistical numbers in this decisive match. Will he be able to become world champion?
