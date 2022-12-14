If it’s about breaking records, Leo Messi is the indicated player. 🎯

With 11 goals and 9 assists with #arg in World Cups, he becomes the first footballer with direct participation in 20 GOALS in the entire history of the World Cup. 👑

Simply the best. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/f2iFnTmvES

— 365Scores Mexico (@365scoresMX) December 14, 2022