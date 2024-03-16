The Bayern Munich team is facing SV Darmstadt 98 on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga, in what is being a relatively easy match for the Munich team. At minute 74 the result was already 1-4 in favor of the visitors, which made it quite clear the reign they have over the rest of their rivals, and the superiority of level and players on the field.
This difference is more noticeable when one of your players is one of the best in the world in his position, and the signing of Harry Kane for Bayern Munich this season has turned the German team into one of the greatest powers in the world. and the Englishman does not stop breaking records game after game.
More news about Europe's leagues
As Fabricio Romano tells us, this is Harry Kane's 31st goal in the Bundesliga this year, which makes him break the record for goals in the first season of a player in the German league. Not only that, but his biggest rival, as has been proven, is not the others, but himself, who seems to be the only one who can set limits at a football level, and it is also the season on a personal level that he scores the most goals. , beating his previous mark with Tottenham of 30 goals.
It is true that this season may be the best team of its life, and this Bayern has players like Kimmich that it has not been able to enjoy in other seasons, but it is also setting historic numbers game by game.
In the 80th minute, the Londoner had to leave the field after hitting the rival goal post. Kane left the grass on his own two feet, using the help of two members of the Bavarian team's medical team. It was Choupo Moting who entered the playing field to replace the British.
It does not seem that the injury could, a priori, be of any seriousness, but Bayern fans will have put their hands on their heads, considering a short-term future in European competition without their biggest star.
Harry Kane has never been prone to injury, and physical problems have greatly affected the former Tottenham player throughout his career. In 90min we will be the first to inform you about everything related to Kane's injury.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#record #Harry #Kane #broke #Bayern #Munich #minutes #replaced #due #injury
Leave a Reply