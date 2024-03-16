🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane, first player in Bundesliga history to score 31 goals on debut season.

31 league goals is also the most he's ever scored in a league season, now beating 30 PL goals when he was as Tottenham.

🤖 Today's goal also means 37 goals in 35 games in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/I0OtMccqh3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2024