Everything is joy in Mundo Boca. Few believed that Almirón’s team, after having fallen without many attenuations in the Superclásico against River, could achieve the feat in Brazil. But he did it: he became solid at the back, when not, and with “Chiquito” Romero as the main protagonist, he defeated Palmeiras on penalties and reached the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
With this victory, Boca achieved the incredible number of 58 series wins since 2000, surpassing Real Madrid, which remains at 57.
Boca’s path to the final was not easy, although there is a common denominator: Xeneize surpassed all the series thanks to the penalty shootout, something that had never happened in history.
In the round of 16, Almirón’s team beat Nacional de Montevideo. Then Racing would arrive. After two goalless draws, everything was decided from the 12 steps and, once again, “Chiquito” Romero dressed as a hero. And in the semis, against a much more powerful team such as Palemiras was, and is, Boca showed what it is made of, that despite not playing well, history weighs a lot.
In the first leg, it was 0-0, although the Argentine team played a little better. In the return, a goal from Cavani gave them the advantage. Palmeiras tied in the second half and everything was decided on penalties. We already know the end of the story.
Will Boca continue making history?
