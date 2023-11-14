The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres UANL, advanced to the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament once again and will seek to be the fourth two-time champion in the history of short tournaments in the Mexican First Division championship.
The cats are experts in final phases, so without a doubt they are one of the main candidates to win the title this semester and if that were not enough, one of their greatest figures and the club’s all-time top scorer, the French striker André-Pierre Gignac You will have extra motivation.
In addition to the motivation to achieve one more title with the university team, the French scorer will have the possibility of achieving one more record with the institution, a record that he has in mind since the beginning of 2023.
That in fact he shared it through his social networks. “I wish, yearn and dream that things go incredible for us, one more star and a Club World Cup together. We are going for those 200 goals,” she wrote on his social networks in January and it turns out that at the end of the year she is close to meeting that goal.
The European scorer is close to reaching the figure of 200 goals with the Nuevo León team and would be one of the few players who would achieve this milestone in Mexican soccer, taking into account that only two soccer players have surpassed the number of 200 goals in Aztec football.
This is the historic Mexican goalscorer, Jared Borguettiwho scored 205 goals playing for Santos Laguna between 1996 and 2004 and the ‘Prince Giaraní’, José Saturnino Cardozo with Toluca that records 258 entries between 1994 and 2005.
Before starting the 2023 Apertura Liguilla, Gignac He has 197 goals in official matches with the university team and hopes to reach the figure of 200 before the end of the year.
