The record show 2023: previews, cast and streaming of tonight’s episode, 19 August

Tonight, Saturday 19 August 2023, in prime time on Canale 5, an appointment with “Lo Show dei Record”, the program of Guinness World Records records, produced by RTI, in collaboration with Banijay Italia. Gerry Scotti returns for the fourth time to host one of the most eccentric and surprising shows on TV. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and cast

Gerry Scotti returns for the fourth time to host one of the most eccentric and surprising shows on TV. From Studio 11 in Cologno Monzese, men and women from all over the globe will challenge their limits to enter the Guinness World Records 2023. At the center of the stage are performances of different types capable of thrilling the whole family, in a mix of spectacular rehearsals , irony and fun.

The recordmen will not only be told as unique talents, but in presenting them Gerry Scotti will also give space to their life stories. The outdoor trials will take place at the Monza racetrack. On the tracks of the Formula 1 temple, the public will be able to witness spectacular feats. The correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving – told the story and assigned the records outdoors.

On the other hand, the judges sent from the London headquarters will validate and certify the effective achievement of the various primates achieved in the studio: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with the Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historical and much loved figure of the programme. During the episodes, in addition to single records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will face off to score a new impossible record. Among the challenges the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be great protagonists.

In this edition, after so many years, the exciting test of the Palo Grasso returns: a 12-metre pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered with grease, which must be crossed without falling and in the shortest possible time. Every week some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has totaled the best time will have to contend in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2015.

The Guinness World Record was born in 1955 as a book, published annually since then, which collects all the records of the world and of every kind. It is one of the best-selling books in the world, published in over 100 countries and translated into 37 languages. From the paper version comes the television one, present in 35 countries. In Italy he made his debut on Canale 5 in 2006. Gerry Scotti is also the holder of a still unbeaten record: he is the presenter with the most episodes conducted in the world (1,690) of the quiz “Who wants to be a millionaire”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The record show 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – 19 August 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.