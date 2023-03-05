The record show 2023: previews and competitors of the third episode, 5 March

This evening, March 5, 2023, the third episode of The Record Show 2023, the program linked to the Guinness World Record records and now in its ninth edition, is being broadcast. At the management we find for the fourth year Gerry Scotti. Appointment on Canale 5 every Sunday evening from 19 February 2023. But who are the contestants, guests and judges? Here are all the previews.

Competitors, judges, previews

At the center of the stage are performances of different types capable of thrilling the whole family, in a mix of spectacular performances, irony and fun. The recordmen will not only be told as unique talents, but in presenting them Gerry Scotti will also give space to their life stories. Once again this year the outdoor tests will take place at the Monza racetrack. On the slopes of the Formula 1 temple, the public will be able to attend spectacular performances.

The correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving – told the story and assigned the records outdoors. On the other hand, the judges sent from the London headquarters will validate and certify the effective achievement of the various primates achieved in the studio: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with the Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historical and much loved figure of the programme.

During the episodes, in addition to single records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will face off to score a new impossible record. Among the challenges the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be great protagonists. In this new edition, after so many years, the exciting test of the Palo Grasso returns: a 12-metre pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered with grease, which must be covered without falling and in the shortest possible time. Every week some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has totaled the best time will have to contend in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2015.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Record Show 2023 live on TV and in streaming? The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from pc, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.