The 2022 Opening Tournament in the Liga MX Femenil is just one game away from coming to an end. tigers Y America They are the finalists and the girls will seek to do well in the return game to complete the maximum achievement.
Over the years, women’s soccer has been gaining strength, so much so that the games have begun to be more watched and a new record was recorded this semester.
The first reports suggest that this Apertura, which is about to end, was the most watched in the entire history of the Liga MX Femenil, registering a reach of 5.7 million people on television broadcasts. Likewise, the first leg final had the reach of 2.2 million viewers.
Likewise, the first leg of the final on Friday, November 11, registered a new attendance record, since the Azteca Stadium hosted nothing more and nothing less than 52 thousand 654 fans.
At the time, the University Stadium registered an attendance of 41 thousand 866 to see the Tigres; while the Rayadas managed to get BBVA to 51 thousand 348 fans.
There is no doubt that the Liga MX Femenil is on the rise and that is good for Mexican soccer in general. For now, the first leg of the grand final favored Tigres 1-0, with a goal by Lizbeth Ovalle; the second leg will be played next Monday, November 14, at 8:00 p.m. on the ‘Volcán’ pitch.
