D.he five sons of company founder Adam Opel – Carl, Wilhelm, Heinrich, Fritz and Ludwig – not only made a name for themselves at the end of the 19th century as successful in-house racing cyclists, they also apparently passed their speed gene on to the next generation. The founding grandson Fritz von Opel was the first to demonstrate on May 23, 1928, when he reached a German speed record for land vehicles at 238 km / h on the Berlin AVUS with his Opel RAK 2 powered by 24 solid fuel rockets.

Another grandson, Georg von Opel, competed at the Hockenheimring 50 years ago with a special Opel GT. This small coupé has been causing a sensation on the market since September 1968, and the Opel slogan “Only flying is more beautiful” is legendary. There were two engine variants, with a displacement of 1.1 and 1.9 liters, but Georg von Opel drove a GT whose 90 hp petrol engine had been replaced by two DC motors from Bosch. Together they achieved a continuous output of 120 PS (88 kW) and a short-term maximum output of 160 PS (118 kW). They were powered by four nickel-cadmium batteries from the supplier Varta, whose total weight of 590 kilograms ate up the significantly higher engine output compared to the series GT.

In order to at least partially compensate for this handicap, the record-breaking vehicle had been aerodynamically optimized: all air inlet openings in the front area were closed, rearview mirrors and door handles removed, and all wheel cutouts covered. The conversion to electric drive at Bosch in Stuttgart was carried out by the 23-year-old electrical engineer Ernst Rapp from Eppingen (Heilbronn district) together with two engineers. The heavy battery blocks were installed in an L-shaped arrangement on the front passenger seat and behind the driver’s seat, the two electric motors were given a fan for cooling, and the control electronics were installed in the trunk, which was only accessible from the inside as standard. A flap that can be opened from the outside was cut into the for maintenance and control purposes. Because of the considerable weight of around 1700 kg instead of the standard 960 kg, the electric GT got stiffer suspension springs and special high-pressure tires from Continental.

On May 17, 1971, 59-year-old Georg von Opel, owner of the Frankfurt car dealership of the same name, set six world records for electric vehicles on the Hockenheimring. It achieved a top speed of 188.86 km / h over the flying kilometer, hardly faster than the production model with a combustion engine. It cost around 300,000 marks to convert the electric racer, which is now in the Rüsselsheim factory museum in a no longer roadworthy condition.









A year later, another modified Opel GT set other records, albeit without the involvement of an Opel grandson, on the company’s own test site in Dudenhofen. The first compression-ignition engine developed by Opel, a cast-iron swirl chamber diesel with turbocharger, did its job under the bonnet. From a displacement of exactly 2068 cubic centimeters, it got 95 hp at 4400 revolutions per minute and made the aerodynamically refined GT almost 200 km / h fast. From June 1 to 3, 1972, an international team of six drivers, including two women from France and Sweden, set two world records over ten kilometers and ten miles as well as 18 international records with the special GT, which can reach speeds of up to 197.5 km / h Over various periods of time and distances in the diesel class up to three liters of displacement. A good year later, in August 1973, production of what many fans believed was the most beautiful Opel model of all time ended. The bodies were made in France by Brissonneau & Lotz, but this factory was bought by Renault. In addition, the fact that the GT no longer met the stricter emissions and safety regulations in the United States played a role. And America was one of the main buyers. To date, 103,373 units had gone through final assembly in Bochum, four fifths of which did not stay in Germany.

The GT story began almost eight years earlier, at the IAA in Frankfurt. Opel presented a Grand Tourisme Coupé and initially spoke of an experimental vehicle. The design came from Erhard Schnell and his team; it was one of the first works by the then brand-new “Styling Studio”. Initially, the designers went it alone, the board of directors was not informed, but they were enthusiastic, gave the green light, and the response at the IAA was so great that the GT was ready for series production and three years later for 10,780 D- Mark stood in the shop windows of the dealers.

For this price, however, there was only a narrow 1.1 liter displacement and 60 hp, as the GT 1900 for 1100 D-Mark more it was 90 hp, which at least ensured a top speed of 185 km / h. The many boys who pressed their noses flat on the side windows when the GT was parked, of course, believed that the GT could manage 240 km / h, that was what the speedometer said. Unfortunately, the open Aero GT that was exhibited at the IAA in 1969 remained a one-off. For Opel, the GT was not only a sales success, it was above all very good for the image of the Rüsselsheim brand. Not least because of the already mentioned slogan from newspaper and magazine advertising. Because it was so beautiful, once again: “Only flying is more beautiful.”