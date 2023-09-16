Inflation, record rate increases and collapsed economies

We are most likely emerging from the largest increase in interest rates in recent times, but this phase, also full of errors on the part of control bodies and central bankers He’s doing “many dead and injured”. In fact, in this sequence of interest rate increases we have reached record levels and this is not just putting the economies of developed countries are in crisis but is sinking the economies of developing ones.



The decisions made by Fed American and from ECB (the last ones taken four months late) created a real shock which, on the one hand, brought the German locomotive into technical recession and on the other caused all the countries’ debts to increase. It is useful to know that nearly 3.5 billion people live in nations that are forced to spend more on debt servicing than on education or healthcare..

All of these countries will fail to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The rise in rates has practically sunk them for decades. Africa pays four to eight times more than the United States or Germany.

Inflation, what policies do not “kill” the patient?

But what would be the feasible alternative to avoid not treating the patient but killing him? Probably one of the mistakes was wanting to reach an overly ambitious inflation containment objective in such a short time. Perhaps it would be time to think about moving the bar towards something more feasible such as 3%, avoiding further stress on economies with effects on financial stability and long-term sustainability. A mix of policies could also help overcome this moment.

Several countries, including Italy, have decided on temporary taxes on the extra profits of energy companies or banks. In any case, it seems that, after a long time and many difficulties, which have been inflicted on consumers at the mercy of rising food prices and skyrocketing mortgages, we are moving in the right direction. The Fed will probably take a pause in the increases and perhaps stop them altogether while the ECB, after the quarter of a point two days ago, seems to want to rethink its aggressive attitude.

But inflation cannot be expected to fall as quickly as rates have risen. It will take time and patience and above all we must hope that the advanced economies will recover and be able to accompany developing countries out of the crisis. In addition to this, two swords of Damocles hover above the entire planet: the war in Ukraine and Chinese aims on Taiwan. And this is certainly not in the hands of central bankers but of politicians who seem, in some cases, to have totally lost their bearings.

