The main feature of the Record Orchestra group is irony in the lyrics. Correspondent Alexander Morozov heard a frank conversation between the group and the hosts of the musical show “Salt”. Already at midnight on November 10, REN TV viewers will be able to see a new episode of the show.

“It’s not just a song, it’s an oil painting, but the Record Orchestra group received nationwide love after the release of a song about the most common Russian car,” says the correspondent.

The biography of the musical group began with a Gypsy-Serbian song cycle, inspired by the films of Serbian director Emir Kusturica.

“We were lucky enough to play with Kusturica, not just play – we opened his concert. What’s his specialty? His thing is that he’s a very cool guy,” said the band’s guitarist Alexey Baryshev.

“Record Orchestra” unabashedly boldly sings about the most pressing issues for both men and women.

“They asked me what the Record Orchestra is? And I was born: “Record Orchestra” is about laughing and crying,” shared Baryshev.

