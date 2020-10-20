Virender Sehwag, former cricketer of Team India and one of the most successful openers in the world, is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Sehwag was born on 20 October 1978 in Najafgarh, Delhi. Sehwag, known as ‘Veeru’, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, ‘Sultan of Multan’, has a record that no captain could break in One Day International. The West Indies team was on a tour of India after the 2011 World Cup ended. A five-match one-day international series was being played, with no captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sehwag taking over the captaincy. The team was ahead 2–1 in the India series and the fourth match was to be played in Indore.

Irfan Pathan told how CSK can still reach the playoffs

In the first three matches, Sehwag’s bat was quiet, but he scored a double century in the fourth ODI. Viru became the second batsman to score a double century after Sachin in One Day International. In Indore ODI, Veeru scored 219 runs with the help of 25 fours and seven sixes off 149 balls. No other cricketer has scored a double century till date as captain in ODI International. Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman and Sachin Tendulkar have scored double centuries in ODIs, but none of them have scored double centuries as captain.

Srikanth raging on Dhoni, asked- What spark was seen in Chawla and Jadhav?

Rohit Sharma has scored a double century in ODIs three times, but he has not done so as captain in any match. Veeru has revealed his special innings after years. Referring to this innings on the show ‘Veeru’s Meet’, he told how he played this innings after a comment from Sunil Gavaskar. India won that series 4–1. Veeru has also mentioned the debut match in his show, when he could not understand Shoaib Akhtar’s fast bowler.