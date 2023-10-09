













The Record of Ragnarok manga will finally arrive in Mexico









Panini Manga published on its Twitter social networks that we will soon be able to have the volumes of Record of Ragnarok. The successful manga written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika.

The manga of Record of Ragnarok It will arrive in Mexico in January 2024. So it is confirmed, we will finally have the distribution in charge of Panini, which will make the scope of the work easier (for us) and more profitable (for the authors).

After 3 years, Record of Ragnarok arrives at Panini México!

The battle of humans vs gods is about to begin.

Wait for it in January 2024. These are the announcements for the first quarter of 2024, but the year will be very good and full of licenses. pic.twitter.com/VvKWrEkzuI — PaniniMangaMx (@PaniniMangaMx) October 9, 2023

At the moment, The manga has 82 chapters collected in 20 volumes.

We recommend you: Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – Which hero are you according to your personality?

Record of Ragnarok 82: Leonidas vs. Apollo

In the last chapter of Record of Ragnarok We get to see the harrowing past of the god Apollo. Now that the sun god has a broken face and a dazzling smile, his story is incorporated.

Source: Tokuma Shoten

It turns out that Apollo was not the most exemplary hero from his cradle, but rather he worked quite a bit on himself before becoming the beauty – in every sense – that he is for this moment; and because of this, despite the impression that others have of him, Apollo values ​​beauty for the effort and work it implies.

His history and good will are told in the chapter, the god is prepared to exchange a decisive blow with his adversary, who continues to despise him for, what could now be assumed, misconceptions. Who will win this time? Leonidas, the best of Sparta or Apollo, the most glorious of Olympus?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)