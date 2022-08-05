Next Sunday, August 7, another edition of the Joan Gamper trophy will take place, a match that FC Barcelona celebrates annually at the Camp Nou prior to the start of the season. This time, the rival will be Pumas UNAM, who will once again have the opportunity to play a friendly tournament of this magnitude, just as they did in 2004 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Below we present the background of the Mexican clubs before the European giant.
The first team to face the whole ‘culé’, was Club América, even having the opportunity to face them in an official match. The balance of the ‘Eagles’ before the ‘Blaugranas’ is 1 win (at the Azteca stadium in 2003), 1 draw and 2 losses, highlighting the rout received in the semifinals of the 2006 Club World Cup.
Chivas have also had the honor of facing the giant of Spanish football, although they have only done so in friendly matches. They tied in 2006, they tied in 2009 and in 2011, the ‘herd’ managed to beat the team led at the time by Pep Guardiola 4-1 with a well-remembered performance by Marco Fabián.
In 2006, the Tigres UANL team had the opportunity to receive the then reigning champion of the UEFA Champions League at its university stadium. That night in Nuevo León, Ronaldinho would score one of the three goals from a free kick, in the thrashing that Frank Rijkaard’s team gave them.
Today they are an Expansion League team, but more than a decade ago, Atlante faced FC Barcelona with the possibility of being the one to ruin the goal of the sextet for the considered best ‘Barca’ of history The Mexican team went on to lead 0-1 with an early goal from Guillermo Rojas, but the ‘Blaugranas’ they would end up coming back with goals from Busquets, Messi and Pedro.
The last team to face FC Barcelona was Club León. It was in the 2014 edition of the Joan Gamper trophy, and despite the fact that ‘the beast’ arrived as two-time Liga MX champion, the display of Luis Enrique’s team was spectacular. The ‘Blaugranas’ They crushed the Mexican team 6-0. That night Rafael Márquez returned to what had been his home for several years, although on that occasion, as a rival.
