After overnight snowfalls, snowdrifts in Moscow grew by 5 cm, their height was 67 cm, which became a new record for this date. Leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, reported this on Sunday, February 18, on his Telegram channel.

“At the capital’s base weather station VDNKh, the depth of snow cover by 9 am was 67 cm, which is 1.7 times higher than normal, at Balchug – 61 cm, in Tushino – 73 cm,” he noted.

According to him, the record for February 18 for snow has stood since 1966, then in Moscow it was 65 cm, but it fell and the new achievement exceeds the previous one by 2 cm.

At the same time, he noted that during the day the height of the snowdrifts may increase by another 1-2 cm.

In addition, the capital met the monthly precipitation norm ahead of schedule, Tishkovets added.

“At VDNKh, the amount of precipitation for the current month was 44.8 mm, the norm for February was 44 mm. At other stations in the city, the norm was exceeded by 20-25%,” the specialist explained.

Earlier, on February 16, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, indicated that winter 2023/24 was the snowiest in recent decades. There is “quite a bit of normal weather” that matches the climate. In addition, thaws are giving way to abnormally cold weather, he added.

At the same time, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a forecaster at the Meteonovosti news agency, told Muscovites on February 17 when meteorological spring would come to the capital. She noted that it should be expected after March 20.