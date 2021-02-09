Especially in the past ten years Borussia Monchengladbach Made a lot of money through player sales and was always able to improve. The record departure after releasing transfermarkt.de is unrivaled at the top and brought in 20 million euros more than the player behind him. Third place could be a surprise.
Here are the ten most expensive foals leaving – which will probably only last until this summer.
For very little money, Gladbach signed the young Michael Cuisance from AS Nancy’s youth department in 2017 and in his first season as an 18-year-old he showed what talent he was – he was voted Player of the Season by the fans. Because he complained about too little playing time in his second season, he wanted to leave – and went to FC Bayern. The transfer fee compensated the foals for a great talent that could have developed well in Mönchengladbach, but as expected, did not get much playing time at Bayern. In the meantime, the Frenchman has apparently become happy at Olympique Marseille.
The homegrown breed repeatedly showed its fantastic talent, but never got beyond this status. When Werder Bremen offered over eight million euros in 2009, it was the right decision for the Gladbach company to sell Marin. For some reason, Chelsea bought the little dribbler from Bremen. Marin is now a real wanderer and recently signed with his eleventh professional club.
Thanks to an exit clause, Gladbach was able to sign Max Kruse cheaply from SC Freiburg, and after two very good years he followed the call for money and went to VfL Wolfsburg. Also by clause. All in all, good business for the foals who had a really good player for a while and who ended up making a decent profit.
Not everyone understood why Mahmoud Dahoud wanted to join Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The 21-year-old was a regular in Gladbach and could have taken a step or two there before joining a top club. But Dahoud didn’t want to wait and has been sitting on the bench at BVB since then. At least the foals were well compensated.
The transfer fee that FC Barcelona paid is actually a joke for Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s class compared to today’s conditions. Even for 2014 it doesn’t appear very much. Be that as it may: Ter Stegen was not offended by this move, the goalkeeper is still very popular today and Gladbach is proud of its own generation.
As a national player, Marcell Jansen understandably did not go to the 2nd Bundesliga after relegation in 2007. He joined FC Bayern Munich and Gladbach received a handsome sum that was used to finance the direct re-promotion.
It already hurt when Marco Reus announced his departure at the end of the season in the middle of an outstanding season in January 2012 – but his beloved BVB called. An understandable change. Reus gave everything until the end and shot Gladbach in third place. The foals made a profit of 16 million euros with him and sports director Max Eberl had landed his first really big transfer coup, of which he is still proud to this day.
The huge central defender had the big dream of playing in the Premier League one day – when FC Southampton knocked on the knock in 2018 and waved the money, Gladbach did not fight back. This sale was used to finance striker Alassane Plea. Not a bad deal.
His services might have been worth a transfer in excess of 30 million euros, but the end of the contract a year later depressed the price a little in summer 2019. Many Gladbach fans didn’t like the fact that Thorgan Hazard went to BVB again. Since then, his behavior as a Dortmund player in direct duels has been even less.
Granit Xhaka is still the record sales for foals by far. In 2016, Arsenal FC put 45 million euros on the table and the Gladbachers, who were patient with him after Xhaka’s problems at the beginning on the Lower Rhine, made an increase of almost 40 million euros. The fans still love the Swiss and he still loves his ex-club. Maybe one day we’ll see each other again – and then Gladbach will probably still have made a profit.