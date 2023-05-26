The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, raised 8.2 million dollars for his campaign for the 2024 Republican primaries in the first 24 hours after the announcement of the candidacy, local media reported this Friday.

(Also: Oath Keepers leader sentenced to 18 years in prison for assault on US Capitol)

The fundraiser bodes well for DeSantis after a rocky start to his campaignwhich was made on Wednesday by Twitter Spaces with businessman Elon Musk and was surrounded by technical problems, prompting ironic comments from US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

(You can read: Inflation in the United States suffers a blow again: it increased to 4.4% in April)

The DeSantis campaign, which is running second in the polls by more than 30 points behind Trump, said it the $8.2 million is the product of online donations and those raised at an event that took place in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to CBS, the amount raised by DeSantis in the first 24 hours of the official campaign is greater than that of today’s President Biden, who on his first day as a candidate for the 2020 elections raised 6.3 million dollars.

(Also read: Video: passengers went to blows and unleashed a pitched battle at the airport)

“Governor DeSantis has built the strongest and most sophisticated organization in US political history,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said.

Peck said in a statement that the amount raised for the campaign will be “critical to impact the states with earlier nominations”.

Precisely, DeSantis will make his first official campaign tour next week, which includes stops in Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, early voting states.

(Keep reading: Was Queen Elizabeth II going to be murdered for revenge? This revealed FBI files)

Governor DeSantis has built the strongest and most sophisticated organization in US political history.

With DeSantis, six Republicans have registered so far for the primaries in which Democrat Joe Biden’s rival will be chosen in the 2024 elections.

In addition to Trump and DeSantis, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and African-American Senator Tim Scott are competing.

(Keep reading: What is the ‘economic apocalypse’ that may befall the United States?)

The Florida governor, who the same day he announced his campaign signed a law that allows him to continue in the governorship as a candidate, He dedicated himself on Thursday to visiting a series of news media to expose his program, which he has called “El Regreso”.

In one of those interviews, he announced that if he reaches the White House, he will focus on “disciplining” the bureaucracy in Washington from day one and “immediately” appointing a new FBI director.

EFE