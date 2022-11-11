Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s sensation player. He became Erik Ten Hag’s alternate and the adaptation of him was amazing. He responded every time he had to enter, he already had the pleasure of converting his first official goal and now he continues to add records.
At only 18 years old, the player who was born in Spain, but who will represent the Argentine national team, is making waves. Yesterday was one of the figures in the victory in the League Cup against Aston Villa and changed the game since his arrival.
Although he only played 34 minutes, it was enough time to determine the final result. It gave two assists, was unbalanced and drove opposing defenders crazy. She earned all the accolades and added a new personal best.
Garnacho became the youngest player in the last decade in achieving two assists in official competitions at Manchester United. The data was provided by Opta and it did not take long to go viral.
The player is on everyone’s lips and there were many who asked for him to have a chance to be in the World Cup. The truth is that he still has a long way to go and can surely be one of the cards of the future for Albiceleste.
