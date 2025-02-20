The arrival of Formula 1 to Madrid is one step closer to come true. The Madrid City Council celebrated an extraordinary and urgent commission of urban planning, environment and mobility on Thursday to approve the special plan promoted by the Consortium … Madrid Fair Institution (IFEMA) that will redefine the scope of the Juan Carlos I Fair Park. The proposal has received the rejection of more Madrid and PSOE and the Vox abstention. However, the solo votes of the PP have given the penultimate ‘yes’ to the special plan.

Without generating debate around the only point of the commission’s agenda, the delegate of the area, Borja Carabante, explained that this urgent commission was necessary to incorporate a report from the Isabel II channel in the file. The passage of this urban process by commission is necessary before the proposal rises to the Plenary of the Madrid City Council that will be held next Tuesday.

This special plan, which came out in October to public information and was approved at the Governing Board a month later, allows to generate buildability increases that were already contemplated in the General Plan, a few days ago Carabante.

In addition, it will enable the promoter to use IFEMA compatible with sports uses. «It is true that I could do it as temporary activities, such as extraordinary activities, but it seems to us that, taking into account that Formula 1 will be for some years in the city of Madrid, which in a transparent and regulatory way is collected in that Special Plan the possibility that they can carry out these sporting events, ”said the second deputy mayor weeks ago.

This special plan also regulates the condition to a livestock route that crosses the future circuit, the sidewalk of woods, and different alternatives are proposed for its future redesign.

The vice mayor and municipal spokesman, Inma Sanz, has indicated at the press conference after the Governing Board that, after the special plan in the Commission has been approved, “the only thing missing is the processing of licenses in charge of the area of urbanism », and has expressed that the approval implies an important step« to realize that project that we understand that it is positive for the city of Madrid ».

«After being approved in the Plenary of the Madrid City Council, we will take into account all the provisions and resolutions that have been included in the various reports to alleviate the problems that may lead to the residents of that area with possible noise and aspects related to the Mobility, ”he said.

A project with “serious deficiencies”

For his part, the mayor Antonio Giraldo has warned again, as the socialist group already did in his allegations, that the file “is not ready for approval” since it has “serious deficiencies that have not been resolved”, and advances that These problems can lead to “tremendous legal insecurity.”

According to the socialist councilor, these deficiencies are due to “improvisation, opacity and the hurry” with which the Almeida government is managing this project. “We are not against Formula 1, but we cannot support something so poor,” he concluded.

License

On the other hand is the license procedure, which does not have to be approved in the Plenary, but only through the area of ​​Urban Planning Government. A few days ago Carabante specified that the Formula 1 license, which is expected to generate an economic impact of more than 4.5 billion euros and 8,200 jobs in the city, could be ready “at the end of April.”

It will be incorporated with the environmental evaluation and its caution, that is, everything that has to do with the condition of noise and trees. , Noise pollution is, according to the project environmental plan, which ABC published this summer, “the first negative impact on the population.” The most exposed homes are 90 meters from the future circuit, which will have 5,474 kilometers long. The environmental report already foresaw that the anti -Red barriers are “ineffective”, before the protagonist vehicles of these races, so the town hall should seek alternative solutions.