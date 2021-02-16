Despite the good results of the season (Super Cup champion, League leader and fourth-placed in the Euroleague), only it was a matter of time before the weaknesses in the Real Madrid squad came to the fore. They did it on Sunday in the Cup final, where the whites went 24 points down (31-55, in the 21st minute). Too long they have taken, even, in being so patent, almost three months after Campazzo’s departure to the NBA. Because Madrid has exactly 50 games this season with a balance of 39 wins and 11 losses, the same as a year ago after winning the Cup in Malaga and better than in 2019 (38-12) and than in 2018 (36-14) just before the Decima. Some good results (great job of technicians and players) who have covered holes and they have camouflaged the obvious, that today they are behind Barça and with fewer options than other years to reach the Final Four and fight it.

For Doncic came Prepelic and then Laprovittola, for the Facu no one and for Jordan Mickey and the injured Randolph, Alex Tyus. To which we must add that veterans are more: Reyes, in a month 41; Carroll, in two 38; Rudy, at 36 months and a half; Causeur and Llull are 33. Rudy will also be out for several weeks for “a lumbar injury”, area of ​​the back that has been operated on three times, which is very worrying.

The young people (Alocén and Garuba, and somewhat less Abalde) still have learning ahead. By force, it touches reconstruction, change of roles and signings at a time of economic strains. A process that Pablo Laso will undertake. The coach has made it clear that he wants to continue and the club has already said that he will continue until he wants. A negotiation now underway and that could end soon. It would be the sixth renewal of the coach since he arrived in the summer of 2011.

Players like Laprovittola (He has made a great effort to play the Cup after overcoming the coronavirus, physically far from the good level exhibited in December and January) and Tyus will come out. Reyes will hang up his boots and Carroll, in principle, too, although it has not yet been definitively pronounced. Garuba is pending the draft to better understand their future options and the club will exercise two-year renewal option with Deck, but his NBA exit clause will remain around one and a half million euros. The Argentine forward would have liked to have sealed this course, even the past, a new contract more in line with his performance and potential.

The signing of the former blue guard Thomas Heurtel (32 years in April) is closed for the next campaign, as confirmed to AS sources familiar with the operation. At least two or three more signings must come. A shooter, another point guard or point guard and a center. Sergio LlullFor his part, and despite the fact that he officially ends his contract in June, he has a commitment that extends beyond this summer. In one way or another, its continuity is required. Of the rest of the squad, Rudy, Causeur, Taylor and Thompkins all signed until 2022; Randolph, until 2023 and Tavares, 2024.