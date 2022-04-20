Paradox’s strategy video game invites us to decide the fate of the Iberian Peninsula in Fate of Iberia.

Paradox Interactive takes us to the Iberian Peninsula of Reconquest in its next major expansion for Crusader Kings 3, allowing players to decide the fate of the region either with gentleness and conciliation, or with an iron fist. Fate of Iberia features trailer, and will be available for purchase on PC on May 31.

“The sun-kissed Iberian Peninsula awaits your glorious rule. The medieval destiny of the peninsula, with its rich history, culture and inhabitants, is ready to be shaped by your majestic hand, be it with gentleness and conciliation, or with the fist of iron”, presents the Swedish development team, assuring in a statement that the DLC delves into one of the most played regions of the strategy title. “Besides, it’s interesting because the complexity of the geopolitical situation and the richness of the events that occur during the time period of Crusader Kings 3.”

Among its novelties stands out “Contest”, a feature that simulates large-scale, multi-phase conflicts lasting decades or even centuries. “Unify the peninsula under a single flag or watch as the conflict marks future generations.”

Fate of Iberia incorporates new graphics, music, models, clothes, characters, events, etc.; to allow a peninsula to be lived in all its splendor, “from the Christian kingdoms of the mountainous fortresses of the north to the splendid Muslim Taifa of al-Andalus”. You can read all their news at your Steam listing.

The strategy video game was successfully launched on PC two years ago, standing out in the analysis of Crusader Kings 3 for being essential for all lovers of palace stories beyond its perfect management and strategy. A few months ago it was also released on consoles, but no date is mentioned for this expansion.

