Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:27



| Updated 08:50 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Nobody said it was going to be easy, but the reconquest of the PP stronghold on the southern Valencian border is going to get complicated for at least one more legislature. The popular ones appeared with the hope of shelving the pacts that have kept them tied and incapacitated to govern at will in Orihuela since 2015. The improvement yesterday in the result of the PP in one more councilor tastes precisely of that, those elections marked by the irruption on a national scale of Podemos and Ciudadanos. The only difference is that the latter will do it without the power it enjoyed until now.

The PP manages to snatch a councilor from Cambiemos, while the national wear of Ciudadanos is made profitable by Vox and its candidate Manuel Mestre. The general and current deputy who, if the rest of the groups do not allow the new face of the popular, Pepe Vegara, to govern alone as the most voted list, promises to become the worst nightmare of the popular. After having doubled his votes compared to 2019 (from almost 7% to 14%), Mestre changes his nephew and former head of the list José Manuel García and the declared in absentia Asunción Aniorte by the lawyer Gonzalo Montoya and the pharmacist Ana Isabel García, in addition to adding a fourth member to the municipal group, Carmen Portugal.

From the PSOE and Ciudadanos, practically aligned in this campaign as government partners, they have dedicated themselves to encouraging this pact between the PP and the ultra-right that today, yes, is a more than plausible possibility. This without counting on a judicial process opened for alleged tax fraud against Pepe Vegara that, although it seems that the bill has not been collected in the popular ones for these elections, promises to complicate Vegara a possible passage through the office of the Palace of the Marqués de Arneva.









The Oriolanos in any case have judged the carambola of motion of censure in a not especially positive way. Although the PSOE holds its own and keeps its power intact in the plenary hall, its shipmate in the last year, the mayors Ángel Noguera and Antonio Sánchez are left out. Ciudadanos cushions the fall thanks to its organic structure inherited from previous parties such as CLR and the greater presence achieved this year in districts. The candidate and until today vice mayor, José Aix, will continue this, his second legislature, accompanied by Mar Ezcurra and Luisa Boné, the latter investigated for alleged prevarication in the management of the contract for green areas on the coast as head of the Department of Human Resources .

Let’s change, for his part, accuses his support of the motion of no confidence and his divorce with Claro, whose councilor is leaving with his new partner, the PP. Those of Carlos Bernabé hoped to capture a dissatisfied electorate with the complicity of the Socialists with Ciudadanos, but his dream remained in borage water. Carlos Bernabé returns to the beginnings of the municipal formation and will only have one companion on this trip and not two as up to now. She is the new signing of the party, the Heritage expert, Leticia Pertegal.

The regional elections in Orihuela, for their part, also produced an unsurprising result. The Oriolanos supported the change in the government of the Generalitat giving 43% of the votes to the PP and 16% to its predictable partner, Vox. The PSOE, for its part, only took 26% of the votes.

Meet the councilors who will make up the municipal Corporation.





The businessman who made the leap into politics Entrepreneur and partygoer. ‘Roughly’ those are the two main adjectives that go perfectly with the current leader of the popular, Pepe Vegara. Graduated in Economics and father of two children, after reaping notable successes in the business world with the family business Itevebasa and Laboratorios Lacer, this Oriolano from Calle del Colegio, trained at the Seminary, is very close to occupying the office of the Palace of the Marquis of Arneva. Beloved for his involvement in Holy Week and, above all, in the Moors and Christians, last year he left the leadership of the festivities to renew the PP and separate it from the tarnished career of his predecessor, Emilio Bascuñana, evicted from the mayor’s office in a motion of no confidence a year ago. Both he and the former mayor, Mónica Lorente, have offered their support to the possible next councilor, whose ephemeral political career was soiled at the very moment of his consecration as a candidate, at which time it was learned that the Treasury accused him of two crimes of fraud. fiscal. Still awaiting the signaling of the trial, throughout the campaign he has been the target of shots from the rest of the rivals and everything indicates that his passage through the plenary session will be anything but easy.