The Euroleague is back 209 days later of his last game, on March 6, after an unfinished season, which he could not proclaim champion because of the pandemic. Solutions were studied, bubbles like the one that solved the ACB or the one that solves these days NBA, but the mobility difficulties around the continent prevented the culmination. It won’t happen again, at least for the same reason. The Euroleague has written clear protocols to deal with setbacks, which will arise for sure. You have to get used to them and have tools to solve them. On the one hand, they have set deadlines for each phase. On the other, each postponed crash can be rescheduled three times, but from there it will be the game lost 20-0 to the cause of the alteration of the calendar, however involuntary it may be. They are tough, strict measures, but inevitable if the European tournament wants to disembark from the May 28-30 in Cologne for the Final Four. In the worst case there is even a plan B, a bubble in a fixed headquarters, but with these bases it will be difficult to reach that extreme.

Basketball is thrown at the reconquest of Europe with four big favorites, the same ones that topped the table when everything went down the drain. Is the Efes, moral champion of the last year, which he led with ease. There is CSKA Moscow, still current champions since their coronation in 2019. And then two Spanish teams, two classics, Barça and Real Madrid, who face their own reconquests. Barça, which already debuted this Thursday against the CSKA bone, excite with the Calathes-Mirotic duo, directed by Jasikevicius. He has not played the Final Four since 2014 and has not raised the trophy since 2010. And Madrid, although they start with the threat of Campazzo’s scared to the NBA, remains the Madrid of Pablo Laso, the one who has played six of the last seven Finals and has won two. You don’t have to bury him so soon.