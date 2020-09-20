From love to hate there is a step. Both in life and in football. If not, let them tell Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah. In the substitute round, prior to Fulham-Arsenal that would end with victory gunner 0-3, the midfielder and the forward had a scuffle that ended in blows and had to be separated by their teammates. Just seven days later, everything is part of the past, as Nketiah himself has recognized after scoring the final 2-1 in this Saturday’s clash against West Ham to pass, of course, the other fighter, Dani Ceballos.

“We had an approach, we reacted and we moved on. It was great that he gave me the assistance. It’s all love now.”said the 21-year-old striker to the cameras of Sky Sports after the aforementioned meeting. “It was a great pass, great vision of the game. I tried not to go offside. It was easy to finish from there. I want to keep improving as a player. It’s great to get on the field and score, “explained Nketiah.

The Londoner entered the field in the 76th minute. replacing a Lacazatte who had opened the scoring in the first half, before Michail Antonio put the tables that dominated the light. Until the connection between the protagonists of the story made an appearance. In 84 ‘, Dani’s pass between the lines was taken advantage of by Nketiah, putting Arteta’s Arsenal in the lead. and definitely burying the hatchet between them, as shown the embrace in which they merged to celebrate it.