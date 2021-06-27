The Ministry of Health recalls some

basic advice for those who plan to travel within or outside the national territory during the summer. Among them, the

care for children and the elderly and, when traveling abroad,

know the health coverage of the destination country, especially in the current circumstances due to the pandemic.

In this sense, it is necessary to find out if the chosen destination prohibits the entry of tourists or if it is allowed with

vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test for entry into the country, in order to travel more safely. It is also recommended

know the preventive measures that are applied at the destination, such as the use of a mask and social distance.

It is highly advisable to plan your departure well and

stock up on medications Essential if you travel abroad and carry the name, contact details of the doctor and the medication being taken, as well as knowing the active principles of the drugs, since sometimes the commercial name varies according to each country.

In all cases, when traveling it is important

take special care with chronic patients, the elderly, babies, pregnant women, people with disabilities and immunosuppressed people. Therefore, people affected by a chronic disease should carry their medication in their carry-on luggage and follow the treatment normally, as prescribed by their doctor.

When you are going to travel abroad, it is advisable

carry the European health card, find out if there are reciprocity agreements or, failing that, take out medical insurance, sometimes associated with the trip itself. In case of serious mishap abroad, contact the embassy or consulate.

It is recommended to contact the Provincial Directorate of the National Institute of Social Security to know before the trip the

agreements regarding assistance benefits that Spain has with other countries. When traveling to developing countries, it is essential to consult with the Department of Foreign Health, under the Ministry of Health.

In the event that you are going to be sitting for many hours, preventive measures must be taken against the so-called

‘economy class syndrome’, with the aim of avoiding deep vein thrombosis. For this, it is recommended to practice flexor and extensor exercises with the legs and feet and get up, if possible, every two hours to walk, in order to ensure proper blood circulation. Hydrating well and not wearing tight clothing are also two tips to keep in mind to avoid leg swelling.

Travel by car



When it comes to traveling by car, it is advisable

do not consume products that can alter driving, take breaks periodically, maintain good hydration and wear comfortable, fresh and light clothing. Getting enough time to sleep the previous hours is important to make a trip with greater safety, especially for drivers.

At the destination you have to

monitor sudden changes in temperature and avoid bathing in prohibited places, especially in places such as rivers and lakes, since parasitic diseases can be contracted. People with food allergies should take special precautions. At all times prudence is recommended and not taking unnecessary risks at a time when it is about taking a break from daily chores and resting.