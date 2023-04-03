Monday, April 3, 2023, 09:10





It was proposed that no one overtake him. Changing lanes at will and standing in the middle of the two lanes, on the dashed line, preventing any vehicle from passing him. This was the reckless driving of this bus on the A-7 motorway in Lorca, at the height of the La Torrecilla district.

The Social Drive Twitter account has been in charge of collecting the video that demonstrates the continuous and frustrated attempts of a vehicle to overtake the aforementioned bus. Every time I saw a loophole, the car made the threat of overtaking, without success. The video has more than 83,000 views.