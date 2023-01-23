Eduard Xatruch decided to be a cook 28 years ago. At 16 he began to do internships at the legendary El Bulli. He became head chef. He then stayed for three more years with Ferran Adrià doing the Bullipedia. At the crossroads of his destiny at the age of 31, he decided to create his own restaurant with two other cooks from the same house, in the same vital situation. «We are three friends from working families, who know that to earn a living you have to work. We are passionate about cooking. El Bulli got as far as it got and reinvented itself. We had the thorn of being entrepreneurs. We had never paid a bill. Professionally we had that need for the project itself”, recalls Fusión Alimentos de España in Madrid, in a talk with Benjamín Lana, general director of Vocento Gastronómica; Pablo Márquez, teacher and gourmet, and Antonio Obregón, from the Comillas Pontifical University. But there was something else. When he decided to be a cook, Xatruch’s parents had a certain resentment. “I had to be good, I set out to be the best.” Now times have changed, the speakers agree. «Cooking is the evolution of knowledge, and it is growth. Not only physical-chemical, but in the broad sense of the word, “says the chef of Disfrutar. «The more educated the person, the better they will cook and the better they will know the product».

“You have to be hungry for knowledge,” adds Márquez. «Make an extra effort and work and invest the money in going to eat at restaurants. You can’t eat everything through social media. Good chefs have given their lives to a vital project. The vocation has to be born within you to transform a world like gastronomy. In this there is a great work of the teachers, who have to tell the truth, talk about the sacrifices but also about the great rewards that this profession has ».

With thousands of cooking students, few manage to own a restaurant, let alone reach the elite, recalls Lana. Talent and inspiration are not enough in such a competitive and creative universe. The kitchen has now entered a foot in the university, which provides an “enriching experience that completely transforms the person. It provides tools, values ​​and attitudes”, says Obregón.

Does multidisciplinary and holistic training enrich future chefs, sommeliers, room managers, pastry chefs? Is she capable of reinforcing those vocations? Lana wonders, summarizing what it takes to stay in the long-distance race that means cooking and the world that revolves around her: dedication, effort, vocation and education. «Personal and professional life gives changes throughout life, and the more experience and more values, the more possibility to grow positively. The broader the training, the better development. College experience is essential. In addition, gastronomy pairs well with the company. Surely the cooks are thinking of setting up their own company ».