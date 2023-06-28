Every time we get our hands dirty with flour and meat dough to make meatballs, every time we breathe in the aromas of that rosemary that will give personality to rice with rabbit, every time we are surprised by the game of textures that explodes when we put in our mouths a crunchy crouton overflowing with a creamy and soft zarangollo, we are participating in ancestral rites, we are acting on a time line that links centuries of evolution of traditional cuisines and recipes with a present brimming with technological innovations that, without However, they do not alter the substance of the gastronomic fact: the pleasure. The pleasure of cooking and eating.

This Thursday, June 29, the readers of LA VERDAD will receive, together with the newspaper, a new issue –the fourth– of the magazine ‘Las recetas de El Almirez’, a selection of 60 elaborations of the personal way of understanding the daily cuisine of the gastronomic critic and member of the Pachi Larrosa Academy of Gastronomy. Divided into four sections –’pecking’, ‘from the land’, ‘from the countryside’ and ‘from the sea’– and from the humility of a domestic kitchen, with common ingredients, within everyone’s reach and with the perspective of elaborations typical of the daily food of a family, ‘El Almirez’s recipes’ proposes to incorporate small ‘twists’ into our daily dishes. Professional tricks, more careful plating, ‘fusions’ with elements from other regional or national cuisines, versions of traditional dishes, adaptations of recipes to new times… modest bets aimed at trying to surprise our senses from the most common of them .

A seafood dish with garum, a summer sausage montadito, an ijá tuna sashimi, a plate of peas, beans and artichokes or a baked vegetable rice are dishes that refer to our traditional recipe book, but here they take on other tones. Just like some rabbit chops with Cabañil garlic, a sirloin steak with salt, a hake on pea stew or a baker croaker are different approaches to regional products.

The kitchens of our Region are the result of factors such as its weather, available resources, the evolution of socioeconomic conditions and scientific-technical advances. And, of course, the influences of the different civilizations that have inhabited this territory throughout history. ‘The recipes of El Almirez’ are a culinary compendium of those who, not having been born here, love the delicious pantry of the Region and capture their way of understanding their role in the kitchen.