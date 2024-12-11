The recipe for the perfect squid sandwich is easier than it seems

Madrid gastronomy has become a global benchmarkThis is demonstrated by tourists who visit the capital at any time of the year to try its most traditional dishes along with the most innovative cuisine that takes influence from many regions and parts of Spain. However, it is the squid sandwich one of the favorite dishes, perfect to consume while sightseeing in the center, or if you prefer to enjoy places with terraces such as those in the Plaza Mayor.

A recipe that, depending on the place, can change a lot. Michelin-starred chef Carlos Maldonado has shared a unique option to make the best sandwich and in the comfort of home.

The trick that makes the difference is undoubtedly the way you prepare the sauce, but it is not the only step that must be followed carefully.

The first thing is to cut the squid into thin and uniform rings. so that their frying is more homogeneous. To give it greater flavor, it is advisable to season them with salt and pepper before frying them so that they do not lose salinity.

The next step would be to coat them and to do this you can choose between three ways. On the one hand there is the traditionalwhich would have breadcrumbs and beaten egg; Andalusian stylewith flour and salt; to the romanwith flour and beaten egg, and finally to the orluwith beaten egg, flour and a splash of beer. Different ways of frying squid will affect the consistency and flavor of the snack.

Now is the time to pass them through a frying pan with plenty of sunflower oil, although if you prefer a less greasy option you can also use the air fryer (keep in mind that this is not exactly frying). After passing them through the pan, place them on a platter with plenty of kitchen paper to absorb the excess.

The time has come to prepare the mayonnaise, the great trick that differentiates Carlos Maldonado’s dish and which has two possible variants to add a unique touch.

In a measuring glass suitable for blending, add one egg and 100 milliliters of sunflower oil, incorporates a citrus touch, preferably lemon, to serve as a preservative. So that the mayonnaise does not break, it is important to place the mixer completely down and start mixing (do not stop beating at any time). Once you have reached the desired texture, add the rest of the oil, the other 100 ml, and When it emulsifies, it starts to rise little by little.. Once this is done, give them some final knockouts with the kitchen arm.

The last step of the sauce is to add the flavor. Either wasabi or anchovies are incorporated (without the anchovy oil) and everything is beaten again for the last time to integrate it well.

It is time to assemble the sandwich with the squid and mayonnaise, plate it well and enjoy.

Ingredients

a squid

chickpea flour

Salt

Sunflower oil

Eggs

Lemon or vinegar

Wasabi

anchovies