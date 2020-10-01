A former chef for the British royal family has revealed the recipe for Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite treat. The Daily Mail writes about this.

In the 1990s, Darren McGrady was the Queen’s personal chef. According to him, Elizabeth II loves chocolate, so in the summer, when she went to the Scottish castle of Balmoral, they prepared a chocolate mousse with whiskey for her.

McGrady showed the preparation of the mousse in a video posted to Youtube. According to him, first you need to melt 170 grams of dark chocolate. In a separate bowl with a teaspoon of instant coffee, first water heated to a boil is added, and then two teaspoons of good whiskey. The resulting mixture and five egg yolks are poured into melted chocolate and mixed thoroughly. Now add 295 ml of whipped cream and egg whites to the mousse. To complete cooking, the dish is placed in the refrigerator for three hours.

According to McGrady, the dessert was perfect for Balmoral as it can be taken with you on a picnic. “No one knew if there would be dinner at the castle or if the queen would have a barbecue in the hills,” he explains. “We had to prepare for both.”

Earlier it was reported that during a summer vacation at Balmoral Castle, Elizabeth II has fun catching bats. The servants catch them with nets, and she encourages the participants with shouts.